Hillary Clinton tweeted a nice message of support for 'Ghostbusters' star Leslie Jones

Comedian Leslie Jones once again landed in the cross hairs of the haters on the internet as somebody her hacked her website and vandalised with it racist images, and leaked her personal info and nude photos.

The site has been taken offline.

This is the second time this summer that Jones, who stars in “Ghostbusters” and on “Saturday Night Live,” has been the victim of internet bullying.

In July the Twitter rampage got so bad, she vowed to quit Twitter, returning only when Twitter banned the people who were harassing her, including permanently banning Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the conservative news website Breitbart, allegedly for his part in harassing her.

Jones’ comeback on Twitter was epic, with her tweets about the Olympics so funny NBC hired her and sent her to Rio to live tweet the rest of the games.

Homeland Security is investigating the hack of her website, AP reports.

And the hack also caught the attention of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who sent out this tweet to Jones, aka @Lesdoggg, in support.

@Lesdoggg, no one deserves this — least of all someone who brings us so much joy. I’m with you. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 25, 2016

The show of support is nice on Clinton’s part but there’s a political tie-in: Breitbart.

Clinton has been lambasting her opponent, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, for hiring Stephen Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News, to run the Trump campaign. She’s accused the site of running “racist, homophobic, conspiracy-peddling” stories.



