Hillary Clinton just signalled she's open to a huge change in way Democratic primary system works

Hillary Clinton, who clinched the Democratic nomination for president this week, said in an interview Wednesday that she believes her party will discuss changing the future role of superdelegates in the primary process.

Some have criticised the Democratic nominating process for including such delegates, who aren’t bound by states’ primary votes. Clinton’s challenger, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is hoping to woo delegates who might otherwise support Clinton over to his side.

Washington Post reporter Anne Gearan asked Clinton whether she’d favour revisiting or reducing the role of superdelegates in future nominating contests.

“I think we’re going to always try to look to see what we can do to improve the process and to try to, you know, get as many ideas about how to do that as possible,” she said. She then pointed out that she’s won millions more votes than Sanders, even without counting superdelegates.

Clinton then said the party would have to have a “discussion” after the Democratic convention in July.

“I think we’re going to have, yeah, we’re going to have a discussion,” she said. “I think that’s something that the [Democratic National Committee] does after every convention. And I think some changes were made, I don’t know all the details, I wasn’t involved, but I have heard changes were made after ’08 and I think even after 2012. So there will be an opportunity to discuss all of this.”

Clinton currently leads Sanders in both superdelegates and pledged delegates won through state primaries.

Some critics, however, say superdelegates create a “rigged” nominating system that favours the establishment candidate.

Sanders has pointed out that many superdelegates pledged to support Clinton really early on in the primary process. And Trump has made Democratic superdelegates into a talking point in recent weeks, saying the system is “rigged” against Sanders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.