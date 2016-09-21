Hillary Clinton's top super PAC has suggestions for how she can 'outfox' Donald Trump in the debates

American Bridge A slide from American Bridge’s new guide for outfoxing Donald Trump in a debate.

Hillary Clinton’s top super PAC has some tips for how the former secretary of state, and even presidential debate moderators, could challenge Donald Trump during a debate.

On Wednesday, American Bridge, one of the most influential super PACs backing the Democratic presidential nominee, launched an online guide with tips on “How to Outfox Donald Trump” during the upcoming presidential debates.

The guide includes sections 13 sections detailing the Republican presidential nominee’s evasions on issues such as his previous support for the Iraq War, his questioning of President Barack Obama’s birthplace, and his imitation of a disabled New York Times reporter.

The sections offer sharp rebuttals to Trump — if the real-estate magnate suggests he has not released his tax returns because he is being audited by the IRS, for example, the guide replies, “But don’t you want people to see your success?”

American Bridge President Jessica Mackler said in a statement to Business Insider that the key to besting Trump in the debate is anticipating his response to sensitive questions.

“From his years of birtherism to his support for the Iraq War, Donald Trump hasn’t hesitated to distract, distort, and outright lie about his well-documented record,” Mackler said.

He added: “Trump dances around the truth and ducks the facts when challenged, but he isn’t immune to accountability, so we’re here to cut through Trump’s smoke and mirrors and let voters know where he really stands — whether he remembers or not — on the issues.”

As for the actual debates, the candidates appear to be embracing different strategies, though campaigns often posture about debate preparation in the hopes of manipulating expectations.

The Clinton campaign has acknowledged the difficulty of predicting how Trump will act during the presidential debate, and is preparing for a host of different scenarios, including professional issues like Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state, and personal issues like former President Bill Clinton’s marital infidelities.

For his part, Trump has emphasised repeatedly that while he is undergoing some debate preparation sessions, he does not want to spoil his outspoken, candid pitch to voters by sounding scripted.

