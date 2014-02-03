Hillary Clinton Tweeted A Huge Dig At Fox News During The Super Bowl

About four hours after President Barack Obama’s extremely testy pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, former Secretary of State (and 2016 Democratic frontrunner) Hillary Clinton took a playful jab at the network:

It’s so much more fun to watch FOX when it’s someone else being blitzed & sacked! #SuperBowl

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 3, 2014

Her tweet came as the Seahawks were mauling the Broncos, jumping out to a 36-0 lead in the third quarter.

In the pre-Super Bowl interview, Obama and O’Reilly sniped back and forth over the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, a subject for which Clinton has come under intense scrutiny. It was one of the issues that Obama said had been unfairly drummed up by Fox News.

“These kinds of things keep on surfacing in part because you and your TV station will promote them,” Obama said.

