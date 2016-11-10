Watch a supporter urge Hillary Clinton to 'sue the United States' over the outcome of the election

Screenshot via Twitter A supporter urges Hillary Clinton to sue the US over the outcome of the election.

While protesters flooded streets all over the country contesting Donald Trump’s election victory, one man gave an impassioned plea for Hillary Clinton to contest the results.

Telling a CNN correspondent “I wanted Hillary to win more than anybody,” the unidentified man launched into a lengthy appeal live on air.

“I need Hillary to stand up right now, and walk in and the sue the United States of America,” he said, insisting that the Democratic nominee won the popular vote.

The CNN reporter interjected, saying “Donald Trump won fair and square,” and asked the man if he thought the electoral college should be dissolved.

“Hillary had more votes,” the man said. “More human beings voted for Hillary. Just count the votes.”

Looking at the camera, he began to address Clinton directly: “I believe in you, women need you, minorities need you, I need you, Chicago needs you. We all need you. This country needs you to stand up and walk in the Supreme Court. Say one vote equals one vote. What’s wrong with that? What’s the debate?”

Watch the exchange below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.