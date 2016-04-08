Hillary Clinton sets Twitter ablaze after struggling to swipe NYC subway card

Screenshot/NBC News Hillary Clinton attempting to enter a New York City subway on Thursday, April 7.

Hillary Clinton was caught struggling to use her subway card to enter a New York City train during a Thursday visit to the city.

It took the former New York senator and Democratic presidential frontrunner five swipes to finally pass through the turnstile as news cameras and onlookers homed in on the uncomfortable moment.

Many people declared that they found the moment relatable to their own commuter experience.

Here are some of the tweets following Clinton’s subway struggles:

Oh man. It took Hillary five swipes. Welcome to the struggle https://t.co/3RGrZVUeVc

— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) April 7, 2016

Yes, it took Hillary Clinton three or four swipes to get through the turnstile. Also, it takes everyone three or four swipes.

— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) April 7, 2016

It takes one swipe https://t.co/sbnyE2f2Y6

— andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) April 7, 2016

That’s not how we Make America Great Again https://t.co/0tcan8jcq3

— Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) April 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton demonstrating more familiarity with the subway than Andrew Cuomo or Bill de Blasio tbh

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 7, 2016

SHOCKING New Video: Out-Of-Touch @HillaryClinton Struggles To Use A NYC Subway Card #NYPrimaryhttps://t.co/fFlQekNXmo

— America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) April 7, 2016

Great tabloid story would have been to discover Hillary under the cover of night practicing her subway swipe at the Cortelyou station.

— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 7, 2016

It’s not the first-time a New York subway-related moment has picked up steam for a Democratic presidential candidate this week. In an interview with the Daily News, a New York tabloid, Bernie Sanders said people ride the subway by paying with a “token.” Sanders later offered that “you jump over the turnstile.”

Lmfao. Hillary Clinton is currently riding the NYC subway live on CNN. Mic drop to Bernie. She knows what a metro card is.

— Dallas Strawn (@No1Dallas) April 7, 2016

Hillary hitting the subway is just a big Bernie troll over his “token” comment to NYDN

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 7, 2016

Watch themoment below:

WATCH: In scene many New Yorkers know well, Hillary Clinton runs into trouble getting through the subway turnstile.https://t.co/hcGj0oz4IJ

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 7, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.