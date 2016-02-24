Hillary Clinton responded to Stephen Colbert's joke about her trustworthiness

Hillary Clinton took another swing at answering a question about whether she had ever lied to the American people.

At a South Carolina town-hall event Tuesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo played the former secretary of state a clip of “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert mocking Clinton’s comments that “she didn’t believe she ever lied.”

“How can you be this bad at it? Just say no! You’re running for president of the United States! Even Richard Nixon knew to say, ‘I am not a crook,'” Colbert said.

After the clip finished, Cuomo asked Clinton to take another chance to respond to say whether she had ever lied.

“I’ll just say no,” Clinton said, as the audience applauded.

“You’ll make Mr. Colbert very happy,” Cuomo said.

“Good, I want to make him happy,” Clinton responded.

Trustworthiness has been key sticking point for Clinton with many voters. Recent surveys of Democratic voters show that Clinton’s opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, is viewed as more honest and trustworthy.

Clinton recently said she understood voters’ concerns and that she would work hard to win their trust.

“I understand that voters have questions — I’m going to do my very best to answer those questions. I think there’s an underlying question that maybe is really in the back of people’s minds and that is, ‘Is she in it for us or is she in it for herself?'” Clinton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“I think that’s a question that people are trying to sort through,” she continued. “And I’m going to demonstrate that I’ve always been the same person, I’ve always been fighting for the same values, fighting to make a difference in people’s lives.”

