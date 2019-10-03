Hillary Clinton said the 'gutsiest' thing she ever did was stay married to Bill Clinton

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton said the “gutsiest” think she has ever done was to “make the decision to stay in my marriage” to former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton was on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women,” a book she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

“Well personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage,” she told “GMA” host Amy Robach. “Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.”

Hillary Clinton has faced criticism for her decision to stand by Bill Clinton in the aftermath of his late ’90s affair with Monica Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time.



Bill Clinton was acquitted during an impeachment trial over the scandal, and finished his second term as president.

Two decades later, Hillary Clinton went on to lose her bid at the presidency in 2016, despite winning the popular vote over Donald Trump.

Chelsea Clinton said she was “overwhelmed” by her mother’s answer.

“Oh, goodness, I think I’m so overwhelmed by my mother’s answer that I’m a bit out of words. And I’m just so proud to be her daughter,” she told Robach..

