'Americans have every reason to be frightened': Hillary Clinton speaks on Brussels attacks

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that “Americans have every reason to be frightened by what they see” after multiple explosions at a Brussels airport and metro station killed at least 34 earlier in the day.

“We have to intensify our efforts to keep America safe,” Clinton told NBC’s “Today” show.

The Democratic presidential frontrunner also said the attacks appeared to be “fairly sophisticated” and “coordinated.”

“We have to intensify our efforts to find and prevent terrorists from ever doing this again,” she said. “It’s going to be a long challenge. … We’ve got to be absolutely strong and smart and steady in how we respond.”

Clinton called for the US to stand in solidarity with its European allies. She added that there’s “got to be a way for our great tech companies and law enforcement” to work with each other in an effort to combat terrorism.

Clinton would later tell ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the attacks called for an “honest reckoning” with America’s anti-terrorism policies.

“Terrorists have once again struck at the heart of Europe, but their campaign of hate and fear will not succeed,” she said in a release. “The people of Brussels, of Europe, and of the world will not be intimidated by these vicious killers.”

She continued:

These terrorists seek to undermine the democratic values that are the foundation of our alliance and our way of life, but they will never succeed. Today’s attacks will only strengthen our resolve to stand together as allies and defeat terrorism and radical jihadism around the world.

In addition to at least 34 people who died in the attacks, more than 100 were reported injured. Belgium’s federal prosecutor said the explosion at the airport was the result of a suicide bombing.

“What we feared has happened, we were hit by blind attacks,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said at a news conference. “We know there are many dead, many injured.”

The French government called the attacks “acts of war” in Europe. A November terror attack in Paris killed over 100 people.

