Hillary Clinton Covered Her Mouth In The Famous Bin Laden Raid Photo Because A Helicopter Was 'Having Problems'

Photo: Flickr/The White House

NBC is out with a preview of its look inside the White House Situation Room a year after the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. One of the most fascinating moments comes as Obama and staff describes the famous photo that shows the tense moments beforehand inside the Situation Room. The most glaring reaction comes from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is covering her mouth in the photo.



In the preview, Obama reveals that moment came as one of the Navy SEAL Team Six’s helicopters was “having some problems.”

“There’s silence at this point inside the room,” Obama tells NBC’s Brian Williams.

This is how Hillary described it: “That’s how I usually look when my husband drags me to an action movie.” She also said it was “just an extraordinary experience and a great privilege to be part of.”

Rock centre’s full preview inside the Situation Room airs Wednesday night. Watch the video preview:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

