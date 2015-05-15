Hillary Clinton just had her first big outing in Brooklyn

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dropped by at least two small businesses near her campaign headquarters in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday afternoon.

Employees who saw Clinton told Business Insider she purchased a salad, an iced tea, and a dress for her granddaughter. Both of the businesses visited by Clinton are located on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights.

According to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who tweeted about the walk, it was Clinton’s first visit to the neighbourhood near her new office since she announced her presidential campaign last month. Clinton stopped by the toy store Area Kids and the pizza place Monty Q’s.

Clinton Santana, an employee at Area Kids, told Business Insider that Clinton was accompanied by her top aide, Huma Abedin, and several photographers.

“She was in here for about five to ten minutes,” Santana said of Clinton.

According to Santana, while she was at Area, Clinton posed for a picture with the staff and purchased a “Royal Flower Wrap Neck Dress” from Nordstrom’s “Tea Collection.” The dress is sized for children from the ages of 12 to 16 months. Santana said his co-worker informed him Clinton purchased the dress for her granddaughter, Charlotte, who was born last September.

At Monty Q’s, an employee named Edmonda said Clinton “got a salad.”

“No pizza for her, she couldn’t have no pizza,” Edmonda said.

Clinton also got a beverage.

“We had some fresh tea made, so she got one of those, an ice cold tea,” Edmonda said.

The restaurant’s staff were apparently quite pleased to meet Clinton.

“We were so excited to see her. … She was very kind, very nice,” Edmonda said. “She actually asked the owner to take a picture with all the staff.”

The Monty Q’s staff may have gotten a picture with Clinton, but according to Edmonda, the presidential candidate did not leave a tip. However, Clinton rejected the restaurant’s offer of a free meal.

“We offered her to get a free salad, but she wanted to pay for it, so she had somebody pay for it,” Edmonda explained.

During Clinton’s walk on Montague Street, multiple people snapped pictures of her and posted them to social media.

Check out some of the photos below:

Saw @HillaryClinton getting into this van on my way to lunch. Interning in Brooklyn is cool. #NewYork pic.twitter.com/pc1YgRO0Y7

— Ryan Myers (@Ryjmyers) May 14, 2015

