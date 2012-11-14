We Spotted A 'Hillary Clinton Shop' In Rural Tanzania

We spotted this sign on a roadside cart in Karatu, a town outside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania.



The “Hillary Clinton Shop” appears to sell beaded Maasai necklaces, carved masks, and other souvenirs.

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

SEE ALSO: You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Luxury Hotel On A Tanzanian Crater

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.