Hillary Clinton Had A Shoe Thrown At Her In Vegas

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a show thrown at her on stage while giving a speech at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, KTNV-TV reports.

She was able to dodge the object, which she thought might have been a bat, but witnesses described it as a shoe wrapped in paper.

The stationed reported the object being thrown by a woman in a cocktail dress, who was escorted out afterward.

“Is that someone throwing something at me? Is that a part of Cirque du Soleil? My goodness, I didn’t know solid waste management was so controversial,” Clinton joked, before finishing her speech.

The shoe-throwing incident brings to mind what happened to former President George W. Bush at a 2008 joint press conference in Iraq, where he dodged shoes thrown by an Iraqi journalist. His shoe-dodging record however, now stands at two.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

