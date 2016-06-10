Hillary Clinton sets the internet on fire with a 3-word response to Donald Trump's tweet

Shortly after President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the two Democratic leaders.

“Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama — but nobody else does!” Trump wrote shortly after Obama announced his endorsement of Clinton.

Within five minutes, Clinton’s campaign responded with a popular Twitter meme.

Though many observers hat-tipped the Clinton campaign’s snarky response, others noted that it may unintentionally evoke Clinton’s decision while serving as secretary of state to delete thousands of emails on her private server that she deemed personal in nature.

Maybe not the best strategy for Hillary to tell people to delete things.

— Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) June 9, 2016

Whichever intern just sent this doesn’t get its not smart for you to talk about deleting anything cc @FBI https://t.co/IVO8bcwMA5

— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 9, 2016

After staying neutral throughout the Democratic primary, Obama announced his endorsement of Clinton in a three-minute video on Thursday.

“I know how hard this job can be. That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. I don’t think anyone has been more qualified for this office,” Obama said.

He added: “I want those of you who’ve been with me from the beginning of this incredible journey to know that I’m with her.”

For the first time this election season, Obama is set to hit the campaign trail with Clinton in Wisconsin next week.

