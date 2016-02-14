'Dishonor our Constitution': Hillary Clinton hits GOP for saying Obama shouldn't replace Justice Scalia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticised Republicans on Saturday for some of their reactions to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

“The Republicans in the Senate and on the campaign trail who are calling for Justice Scalia’s seat to remain vacant dishonor our Constitution,” Clinton said in a statement.

Scalia, a conservative stalwart on the court, was found dead at the age of 79 earlier in the day.

Some Republicans reacted to the development by declaring that President Barack Obama should not name Scalia’s successor.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) were among those advocating that Scalia should not be replaced until 2017, when Obama will have left office. Cruz is a Republican presidential candidate.

Democrats, including Senator Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada), quickly disagreed. Clinton, the Democratic presidential front-runner, argued that such a delay would run against the values of the Constitution.

“The Senate has a constitutional responsibility here that it cannot abdicate for partisan political reasons,” Clinton said.

She also said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Justice Scalia as they mourn his sudden passing. I did not hold Justice Scalia’s views, but he was a dedicated public servant who brought energy and passion to the bench.”

