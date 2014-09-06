Hillary Clinton Says She'll Decide Whether To Run For President By Jan. 1

AP Hillary Clinton at a book signing.

Hillary Clinton has apparently given herself a Jan. 1 deadline for her decision about whether to run for president in 2016.

Speaking at a charity event in Mexico, Clinton reportedly said her choice will be made by New Year’s Day.

Clinton’s comments have been noted by multiple reporters including CNN Associate Producer Dan Merica who said the former first lady, secretary of state, and 2008 candidate said she has a “unique vantage point” on the presidency and would decide about running again by the “first of the year.”

Clinton is widely expected to launch a 2016 presidential bid and polls show her ahead of prospective Democratic primary opponents and Republican rivals. If she sticks to the Jan. 1 deadline, it would be slightly faster than the timetable for her 2008 announcement. She officially launched that campaign on Jan. 20, 2007.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.