Hillary Clinton Explained Why Americans Don't Care That Her Family Is Rich

Hillary Clinton’s multimillion dollar fortune has caused some negative headlines during the media tour for the release of her new book “Hard Choices,” which is widely seen as a prelude to a potential 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton responded to criticism of her wealth inan interview with the Guardian newspaper published Saturday night by suggesting Americans won’t be concerned about the more than $US100 million her family has reportedly earned in recent years because they’re not “truly well off.”

“They don’t see me as part of the problem,” Clinton said of Americans who are upset about income inequality, adding, “Because we pay ordinary income tax, unlike a lot of people who are truly well off, not to name names; and we’ve done it through dint of hard work.”

Clinton earned an $US8 million advance for her 2003 book “Living History” and her publisher is rumoured to have paid “significantly more” for “Hard Choices.” Additionally, Clinton reportedly earns $US200,000 in speaking fees each time she makes a speech. Bill Clinton has reportedly made over $US100 million in speaking fees since leaving office.

Earlier this month, Clinton caused controversy when she said she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were “dead broke” when he left the White House in 2000 and subsequently “struggled” to buy homes and pay for their daughter, Chelsea’s, education. Chelsea Clinton’s wealth also made headlines earlier this month after Politico reported she earned a $US600,000 salary as a “special correspondent” for NBC News, a sum Business Insider noted seems to amount to $26,724 for each minute she was on air.

