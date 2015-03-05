Hillary Clinton says she asked the State Department to release her emails

Hillary Clinton has responded to the widespread criticism she received this week about her use of a personal email account, with a tweet.

I want the public to see my email. I asked State to release them. They said they will review them for release as soon as possible.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 5, 2015

That comes after some three days of political rebuke Clinton received for using a personal email account while she worked in the State Department for the Obama administration. It’s unclear when, or how many of those email will be released.

More to come…

