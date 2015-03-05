Hillary Clinton says she asked the State Department to release her emails

Bryan Logan

Hillary Clinton has responded to the widespread criticism she received this week about her use of a personal email account, with a tweet.

 That comes after some three days of political rebuke Clinton received for using a personal email account while she worked in the State Department for the Obama administration. It’s unclear when, or how many of those email will be released.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.