Hillary Clinton slams Bernie Sanders as a 'career politician' who 'nobody likes' in new documentary

Hillary Clinton rehashed her criticism of her 2016 primary competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary set to premiere at Sundance this week.

Clinton slammed Sanders in the film, arguing that he’s an incompetent “career politician” with supporters who unfairly attack his female opponents.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Hillary Clinton has waded into this year’s Democratic primaries, rehashing her criticism of her 2016 primary competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

A report published Tuesday morning in The Hollywood Reporter quotes Clinton slamming Sanders in the film, arguing that he’s an incompetent and friendless “career politician” in Washington and that his supporters unfairly attacked his female primary opponents.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she said in the four-part documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the “culture” among Sanders’ advisers and most enthusiastic supporters was toxic and sexist. She warned that a Sanders presidency would further divide Americans.

“It’s not only him -it’s the culture around him,” Clinton said. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

And Clinton wouldn’t commit to supporting or campaigning with Sanders if he were to win the nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” she said in the interview. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

The comments come days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Sanders of telling her during a 2018 meeting that he didn’t think a woman could be elected president in 2020. Sanders denied making the remark, and Warren confronted him about it following this month’s Democratic presidential debate in a brief exchange.

The four-part Clinton documentary is scheduled to premiere at Sundance this week and air on Hulu in March.

