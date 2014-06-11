Hillary Clinton Hits Back At Sarah Palin's 'War On Women' Accusation

Hillary Clinton is taking issue with Sarah Palin’s interpretation of the Democratic presidential front-runner’s book, “Hard Choices.”

Palin addressed Clinton’s new novel on Twitter Monday.

“Look who fired the 1st shot in the real ‘war on women,'” wrote Palin, a former GOP vice presidential contender. “Hint: it wasn’t the GOP.”

Palin included an excerpt from Clinton’s new novel that described how President Barack Obama once asked her to criticise Palin’s candidacy.

However, speaking on “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning, Clinton said Palin’s claim was inaccurate.

“Well, that’s not exactly what I said. What I said was that in beginning the process of working with then-Senator Obama after I ended my campaign, we had as I describe in the book an awkward but necessary meeting to clear the air on a couple of issues and one of them was the sexism that unfortunately was present in that … campaign,” said Clinton, who ran against Obama in the 2008 Democratic primary.

“That very first day, the Obama campaign said, ‘Well, we want you to go out and criticise her,'” Clinton added. “I said, ‘For what, for being a woman? No. Let’s wait until we know where she stands.’ … It’s fair to say that I made it clear I’m not going to attack somebody for being a woman or a man. I’m going to try and look at the issues.”

