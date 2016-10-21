Watch Hillary Clinton roast Donald Trump at a New York charity event

Getty/Spencer Platt Cardinal Timothy Dolan sits between, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attend the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria on October 20, 2016 in New York City.

Hillary Clinton took a few jabs at Donald Trump during a charity dinner in New York on Thursday night, making light of some of the most memorable moments of this year’s presidential election.

In keeping with the tradition of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Dinner, an annual Catholic charity event, the two candidates poked fun at each other during their respective speeches — but Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, didn’t pull any punches.

“It’s amazing that I’m up here after Donald. I didn’t think he’d be OK with a peaceful transition of power,” Clinton said, referring to the GOP nominee’s refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the election at Wednesday’s presidential debate.

Clinton went on to joke about Trump’s controversial affinity with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, suggesting Trump’s jokes were prepared by the Kremlin.

“You’ll notice there’s no teleprompter here tonight which is probably smart because maybe you saw Donald dismantle his promoter the other day. I get that they’re hard to keep up with and I’m sure its even harder when you’re translating from the original Russian,” Clinton said.

The former Secretary of state also called up Trump’s long history of objectifying women, quipping about how Trump would rate the Statue of Liberty’s beauty.

“People look at the statues of liberty and they see a proud symbol of our history as a nation of immigrants, a beacon of hope for people around the world. Donald looks at the Statue of Liberty and see a four, maybe a five if she loses the torch and tablet and changes her hair,” Clinton said.

Clinton concluded her speech with a call to unify the country amid a divisive presidential campaign season.

“We need to get better at finding ways to disagree on matters of policy, while agreeing on questions of decency,” Clinton said.

