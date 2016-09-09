Clinton burns RNC chairman after being asked if she's treated differently because she's a woman

Hillary Clinton had a blistering response to a tweet from Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus when she was asked Thursday about whether she’s treated differently in the presidential race because she’s a woman.

Priebus tweeted Wednesday night following NBC’s Commander-in-Chief Forum that Clinton “was angry” and “defensive the entire time” in addition to showing “no smile” and looking “uncomfortable.”

“Upset that she was caught wrongly sending our secrets,” he wrote.

Clinton said she “doesn’t take anything seriously” from the RNC, and that she wouldn’t be smiling while talking about “serious issues” such as ISIS, terrorism, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Hillary Clinton on RNC criticising her for not smiling: “We were talking about serious issues” https://t.co/VEWSN0WnSg

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 8, 2016

“I know the difference between what we have to do to fix the VA, what we have to do to take the fight to ISIS, than just making political happy talk,” the Democratic nominee said. “I had a very short window of time in that event last night to convey the seriousness with which I would approach the issues that concern our country.”

Clinton then took the opportunity to take a shot at both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Priebus.

“Donald Trump chose to talk about his deep admiration and support for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” she said. “Maybe he did it with a smile, and I guess the RNC would have liked that.”

She did not, however, answer whether she thinks she is treated differently for being a woman.

“Well, I’m going to let all of you ponder that last question,” she said. “I think there will be a lot of PhD theses and popular journalism written on that subject for years to come.”

