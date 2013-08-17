The RNC Gets Results -- Fox Won't Produce Hillary Clinton Project

BOSTON —The same day the Republican National Committee agreed to a resolution that barred the party from participating in debates with NBC and CNN, Fox Television Studios reportedly has cancelled plans to produce a miniseries centered on Hillary Clinton for NBC.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Friday that Fox will not produce the miniseries, which will star Diane Lane. The planned miniseries has caused something of a revolt among members of the NBC News staff, as anchor Chuck Todd predicted it would be a “total nightmare.”

The RNC immediately jumped on the news here as a sign that NBC should cancel the production of the miniseries.

“We’ve said from the beginning that what matters is who is airing the production promoting Hillary Clinton ahead of a 2016 presidential campaign,” RNC spokeswoman Kirsten Kukowski said in a statement.

“Between NBC reporters vocally opposing the miniseries and now the production studio pulling its product, it’s clear NBC’s talking points are falling apart and they should cancel their Hillary Clinton production.”

Earlier on Friday, the RNC

passed unanimously a resolution that will prevent NBC and CNN from hosting Republican primary debates unless the networks cease production of their projects on Clinton.

The vote to pass the resolution came after Priebus delivered a fiery speech that earned him multiple standing ovations.

“The media overplayed their hand this time. It was so obvious even liberals saw it. After we took a stand, we found some unlikely allies on the left,” Priebus told a crowd of delegates and RNC officials.

“Did you ever think you’d read The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd writing, ‘Reince is right?'”

