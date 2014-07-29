Hillary Clinton Rips Into Dick Cheney For Obama Criticism

Hillary Clinton isn’t a fan of Vice President Dick Cheney’s scathing June op-ed on President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, which declared, “Rarely has a U.S. president been so wrong about so much.”

Clinton, a leading potential presidential contender in 2016, told Fusion host Jorge Ramos that Cheney had a far worse record.

“He should have been talking about himself, shouldn’t he?” Clinton said of Cheney, according to an interview segment published online Monday evening.

In his op-ed, Cheney harshly criticised Obama’s approach to the military conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, claiming Obama was more focused on recreational activities than stabilizing the region.

“Iraq is at risk of falling to a radical Islamic terror group and Mr. Obama is talking climate change. Terrorists take control of more territory and resources than ever before in history, and he goes golfing. He seems blithely unaware,” Cheney wrote. “Obama is on track to securing his legacy as the man who betrayed our past and squandered our freedom.”

Clinton, who laughed when Cheney’s op-ed was brought up during her Fusion interview, said she was baffled by Cheney’s hard-edged critique.

“I don’t know why he is saying what he is saying. And clearly, we don’t need that kind of vitriol and finger pointing. We need to come together as a nation. We have a lot of big problems facing us,” she said. “We need to come together and work together. And we need to have a nonpartisan approach. And he keeps trying to inject a personal and partisan approach where it doesn’t belong.”

