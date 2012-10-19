Hillary Clinton Is Tired Of The 'Women Still Can't Have It All' Argument

Photo: AP

In a profile by Ayelet Waldman in Marie Claire, Hillary Clinton responded to a question about Anne-Marie Slaughter, who wrote The Atlantic‘s cover story on why women still can’t have it all and once worked for Clinton at the State Department, with some direct words:”Some women are not comfortable working at the pace and intensity you have to work at in these jobs.”



Slaughter was the director of policy planning at the State Department and wrote about quitting the position in part to spend more time with her two teenage sons. In the piece, Slaughter praised her former boss: “Watching Hillary Clinton in action makes me incredibly proud—of her intelligence, expertise, professionalism, charisma, and command of any audience.”

And noted of her time at State, “I had it better than many of my peers in D.C.; Secretary Clinton deliberately came in around 8 a.m. and left around 7 p.m., to allow her close staff to have morning and evening time with their families (although of course she worked earlier and later, from home).”

But Waldman writes that Clinton’s “disapproval was palpable” when she brought up the story. Clinton touted her own commitment to “enabling women to continue to do high-stress jobs while caring for not only children, but [also] ageing parents” but added:

“Other women don’t break a sweat. They have four or five, six kids. They’re highly organised, they have very supportive networks.” …

“I can’t stand whining,” she says. “I can’t stand the kind of paralysis that some people fall into because they’re not happy with the choices they’ve made. You live in a time when there are endless choices … Money certainly helps, and having that kind of financial privilege goes a long way, but you don’t even have to have money for it. But you have to work on yourself … Do something!”

