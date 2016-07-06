Clinton campaign responds to FBI recommendation not to indict: 'We're glad this matter is resolved'

The Hillary Clinton campaign said Tuesday it was pleased with the FBI’s decision to not recommend charges against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee over her use of a private email system as secretary of state.

“We are pleased that the career officials handling this case have determined that no further action by the Department is appropriate. As the secretary has long said, it was a mistake to use her personal email and she would not do it again,” campaign press secretary Brian Fallon said in a statement. “We are glad that this matter is now resolved.”

On Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey said an investigation found that while Clinton sent and received classified information on her private email system, her actions didn’t meet the threshold used to prosecute past violators who shared classified information over unclassified channels.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch indicated last week she would likely accept the FBI’s recommendation.

“In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts,” Comey said.

“All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information, or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct, or indications of disloyalty to the United States, or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.”

Though Comey said there was no evidence suggesting Clinton’s work-related emails were intentionally deleted, he said that Clinton’s use of a private email server was “extremely careless.” The director noted that seven email chains concerned material classified at the top secret level when they were sent and received

“None of these emails should have been on any kind of unclassified system, but their presence is especially concerning because all of these emails were housed on unclassified personal servers not even supported by full-time security staff, like those found at Departments and Agencies of the U.S. Government — or even with a commercial service like Gmail,” Comey said.

The announcement seems unlikely to stop criticism aimed at Clinton over her use of a private server.

Shortly after Tuesday’s press conference, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slammed the FBI for alleged bias in favour of Clinton.

FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

