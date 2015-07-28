Hillary Clinton just released this bizarre video bashing 'mad scientist' GOP candidates on climate change

YouTube/Hillary Clinton campaign A scene from the Hillary Clinton campaign video.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign found a creative way to highlight how her position on climate change contrasts with the GOP field.

Clinton’s team released a video on Monday that is reminiscent of old movies like “Frankenstein,” featuring clips of Republican candidates questioning the science of climate change.

The video pokes fun at Republicans who, in response to questions about global warming, say that they’re not scientists.

“REPUBLICANS REPEAT ONE CHILLING PHRASE,” the video declares amid faux-scary music. “FEEL THE TERROR AS THEY DENY ESTABLISHED SCIENCE. … AND THE SCARIEST PART? ONE OF THESE MAD (NOT A) SCIENTISTS COULD BE PRESIDENT!”

The Republicans included in the ad were former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former Hewlett Packard Carly Fiorina, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), and real-estate mogul Donald Trump.

In the video, some of the GOP candidates directly expressed doubt that global warming is a human-caused crisis, while others simply said the US alone can’t solve the problem.

Clinton gave a speech earlier in the day declaring that climate change is one of the most “urgent threats of our time.” She also pledged have more than half a billion solar panels across the country installed by the end of her first term as president.

View her campaign’s video below:

