The powerful note from George Bush to his successor that moved Hillary Clinton to tears

Hillary Clinton was “moved to tears” by a letter President George H.W. Bush left her husband before he took office.

The powerful letter, which is from Bush’s presidential library, was left in the Oval Office for Bill Clinton to read back in January 1993.

During a campaign event in Pittsburgh June 14, Clinton described recently re-reading the letter and shared it on Instagram.

“I hadn’t read it in a long time, until yesterday,” she said. “It moved me to tears, just like it did all those years ago … They had just fought a fierce campaign. Bill won, President Bush lost. In a democracy, that’s how it goes. But when Bill walked into that office for the very first time as President, that note was waiting for him.”

The note featured advice and well wishes for the new president, but Clinton highlighted the final few sentences.

“And it concluded with these words: ‘You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success is now our country’s success. And I am rooting hard for you. George,'” she said. “That’s the America we love. That is what we cherish and expect.”



The letter reads in full:

Dear Bill, When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some presidents have described. There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. Good luck — George

