CLINTON CAMPAIGN ON FBI DECISION: 'We're glad the matter is resolved'

Photo: Jeff Swensen/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign responded Sunday to FBI Director James Comey’s letter saying a review of new emails pertinent to its investigation into her private server did not reveal new information that would change its initial recommendation against prosecution.

Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri told reporters aboard Clinton’s plane that the campaign was pleased, but not surprised, by Comey’s announcement.

“We have seen Director Comey’s latest letter to the Hill. We are glad to see that he found, as we were confident he would, that he has confirmed the conclusions he reached in July, and we’re glad the matter is resolved,” Palmieri said.

Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon echoed Palmieri’s response, noting that the campaign was “always confident nothing would cause the July decision to be revisited.”

“Now Director Comey has confirmed it,” Fallon wrote on Twitter.

In his letter on Sunday, Comey told Congress that investigators worked “around the clock” over the past week to sift through the emails, which were reportedly discovered on a computer used by Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her estranged husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner. He is under investigation for allegedly sending explicit texts to a minor.

“Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,” Comey wrote in a the letter.

