'This is horrific': Hillary Clinton campaign responds to Trump's lewd 2005 comments about women

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign slammed Donald Trump on Friday over leaked 2005 audio in which the real-estate mogul bragged to television personality Billy Bush about being able to “grab” women “by the p—-” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

“This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president,” Clinton’s campaign tweeted along with a link to The Washington Post, which first broke the story.

Other Clinton campaign surrogates also criticised the tape.

Clinton’s running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, told reporters after the story broke that the audio “makes me sick to my stomach.”

Trump’s comments were recorded on a hot mic while the then-reality television star bantered with the “Access Hollywood” host as they were riding in a bus on the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Shortly after the story broke, Trump offered a tepid apology, characterising the conversation with Bush as “locker-room banter” and accusing former President Bill Clinton of making “far worse” remarks.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended.”

The Clinton campaign has frequently criticised Trump’s comments about women. During the first presidential debate, the former secretary of state noted the Republican presidential nominee’s comments about comedian Rosie O’Donnell and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.