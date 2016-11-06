Hillary Clinton interrupted by heavy downpour of rain as she begins speaking at Florida rally

Hillary Clinton, speaking in Florida on Saturday, had her rally cut short by a torrential downpour.

The Democratic presidential nominee was addressing a crowd in Pembroke Pines when heavy rain started to fall from the skies, prompting cheers from the crowd as she continued to speak.

“Now my friends, you are a hearty bunch to stand out here in the rain,” Clinton said. “I don’t think I need to tell you all the wrong things about Donald Trump. But here’s what I want you to remember: I want to be the president for everybody.”

Just as her speech in Florida was getting started, @HillaryClinton got interrupted by a torrential downpour. pic.twitter.com/ipVODIzqgQ

— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2016

Clinton then embraced the rain, extending her arms in the air as she smiled amid the stormy weather.

The former secretary of state and her opponent, Donald Trump, were both sprinting to the Election Day finish line with a series of events throughout the weekend.

Election Day is November 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.