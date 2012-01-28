Hillary Clinton Wants To Throw In The Towel

At a town hall meeting yesterday, Hillary Clinton was asked what it would take for her to consider a vice presidential post, if Obama offered.



Clinton said that she would continue to serve as Secretary of State until the president decides to replace her, but she would not seek to run in another election:

“After 20 years – it will be 20 years – of being on the high wire of American politics and all of the challenges that come with that it will be probably a good idea to just find out how tired I am.”

Watch her full answer below.



