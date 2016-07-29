Hillary Clinton heckled, jeered by small group of protesters during DNC speech

Hillary Clinton was heckled and booed by a small handful of individuals Thursday night as she delivered her primetime address at the Democratic National Convention formally accepting the party’s nomination for president.

Here’s a look at what was happening on the scene in Philadelphia:

According to reporters at the scene, the crowd responded to hecklers by drowning out the individuals and chanting, “Hillary! Hillary! Hillary!”

The boos and heckles likely came from supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a vocal group of progressives who feel that Clinton unfairly used the Democratic Party apparatus on her way to a primary victory.

Clinton became the first woman to accept a major US political party’s nomination for president Thursday night. She will face off with Republican nominee Donald Trump in the general election.

