Hillary Clinton heckled, jeered by small group of protesters during DNC speech

Hillary Clinton was heckled and booed by a small handful of individuals Thursday night as she delivered her primetime address at the Democratic National Convention formally accepting the party’s nomination for president.

Here’s a look at what was happening on the scene in Philadelphia:

Some booing Clinton as they hold up ban fracking, anti TPP & Jill signs. Chants of “Hillary” try drowning out hecklers. via @lateshiabeachum

— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 29, 2016

A few loud but scattered boos as Hillary begins her speech at #DemConvention #DNCinPHL pic.twitter.com/4Psp0glWOk

— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) July 29, 2016

Those hecklers are pretty loud. And persistent. One yells, “Never Hillary!” before being backed back into the hallway.

— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 29, 2016

The boo-ers were positioned right above one of the press sections

— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 29, 2016

According to reporters at the scene, the crowd responded to hecklers by drowning out the individuals and chanting, “Hillary! Hillary! Hillary!”

Several isolated hecklers. Hillary supporter hells “sore loser” at her as she’s escorted out. Crowd chanting Hillary.

— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) July 29, 2016

The chants of “Hillary,” which are drowning out heckles, are sometimes drowning out Clinton’s speech in the arena

— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 29, 2016

The boos and heckles likely came from supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a vocal group of progressives who feel that Clinton unfairly used the Democratic Party apparatus on her way to a primary victory.

Clinton became the first woman to accept a major US political party’s nomination for president Thursday night. She will face off with Republican nominee Donald Trump in the general election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.