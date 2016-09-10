Clinton ends press conference, then walks back to podium to thrash Trump over praise for Putin

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton resumed a Friday afternoon press conference to lace into Donald Trump for his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton had ended her press conference when a reporter shouted out a question about her Republican opponent’s recent — and apparently accidental — appearance on Larry King’s show, which is broadcast on the Kremlin-backed Russia Today network.

The former secretary of state briefly paused before shaking her head and returning to the podium to deliver searing criticism of Trump.

Clinton returns to the lectern to comment on Trump appearing on Russian TV https://t.co/6OZtrfIwim https://t.co/Fz7GsbJA1g — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 9, 2016

“Every day that goes by, this just becomes more and more of a reality-television story,” Clinton said. “It’s not a serious presidential campaign.”

She added: “And it is beyond one’s imagination to have a candidate for president praising a Russian autocrat like Vladimir Putin.”

Trump has generated controversy across party lines by complimenting Putin as a strong leader. Clinton had previously denounced his rhetoric pertaining to the Russian president as “unpatriotic” and “scary.”

