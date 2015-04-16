Hillary Clinton just thanked Elizabeth Warren for pushing her to the left on Wall Street

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just showered praise on the person that progressives most want to challenge her in the 2016 presidential race.

In Time magazine’s list of influential people, published on Thursday, Clinton wrote the two paragraphs applauding Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) for being a “progressive champion.”

“It was always going to take a special kind of leader to pick up Ted Kennedy’s mantle as senior Senator from Massachusetts — champion of working families and scourge of special interests,” Clinton wrote.

Clinton is the undisputed front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination next year, but liberals upset with her ties to Wall Street have pushed for Warren to run. Warren has repeatedly insisted she won’t challenge Clinton, but she’s also said she’s willing to nudge “everybody” running for the White House to embrace her more populist approach to economic matters.

In Time magazine, Clinton thanked Warren for putting pressure on “presidential aspirants” to toughen Wall Street regulations.

“Elizabeth Warren never lets us forget that the work of taming Wall Street’s irresponsible risk taking and reforming our financial system is far from finished. And she never hesitates to hold powerful people’s feet to the fire: bankers, lobbyists, senior government officials and, yes, even presidential aspirants,” Clinton wrote.

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.