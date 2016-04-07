US

HILLARY CLINTON: When 'I'm doing the work, I'm really quite popular'

Graham Flanagan

In an interview with Henry Blodget, Business Insider’s CEO and editor-in-chief, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to whether or not she’s worried about being the target of what she calls an “insult-fest” from Donald Trump during the general election.

Clinton also explains that when she’s holding a position like First Lady or Secretary of State, she’s actually quite popular.

