It looks like Hillary Clinton could win the popular vote even though she'll lose the Electoral College handily

Despite losing in the Electoral College to Donald Trump, and therefore losing the presidency, Hillary Clinton looks on track to win the popular vote in the presidential election.

Despite trailing in the popular vote by less than 200,000 as of 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, there are still a treasure trove of votes to be counted in California and Washington, two Democratic strongholds, as well as Oregon and Colorado, two states Clinton was projected to win.

The New York Times projected that, once those votes were counted, Clinton will have won the popular vote by more than 1 percentage point. That would be more than Al Gore defeated former President George W. Bush by in 2000.

In the Electoral College, Trump looked as if he would be able to possibly hit 300 votes, easily outpacing Clinton.

The presidency has been won only four prior times by a candidate who lost the popular vote — Bush in 2000, Benjamin Harrison in 1888, Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876, and John Quincy Adams in 1824.

