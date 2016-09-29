Hillary Clinton is up slightly in first major poll after the debate

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton experienced a slight bump in Morning Consult’s national tracking poll, the first major poll partially conducted after Monday’s presidential debate.

According to Tuesday’s survey, taken on September 26 and 27, Clinton leads Trump in a two way head-to-head with 45% support to his 41% support among registered voters nationally.

In a four way race including third party candidates Gary Johnson, the Libertarian nominee, and Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee, Clinton garnered 41% support to Trump’s 38%. Johnson received 8% support and Stein received 4%.

Both outcomes show a small, but notable shift for the former secretary of state. A similar Morning Consult poll released on Sunday found the Republican presidential nominee leading Clinton by a single point in a four way race with Johnson and Stein, while a head-to-head race showed Clinton with a two point lead.

The poll largely mirrors what some informal focus groups showed following the first presidential debate, which garnered the largest television audience of any presidential debate with 84 million Americans tuning in. The CNN/ORC instant poll, which skewed somewhat left, showed viewers who watched the whole debate believed Clinton won overwhelmingly.

Historically, the perceived winner of the first debate tends to experience a polling bump following their performance.

