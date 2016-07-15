Hillary Clinton just made a Pokemon Go reference on the campaign trail

Hillary Clinton made a reference to Pokémon Go on the campaign trail Thursday. Seriously.

Speaking at an event in Virginia, the presumptive Democratic nominee said “we’re going to have a lot of jobs” if she were to become elected in the White House.

“Jobs from building infrastructure to coding,” Clinton explained. “Creating new apps.”

She added: “I don’t know who created Pokémon Go, but I am trying to figure out how we get them to have Pokémon Go to the polls.”

Here’s video of @HillaryClinton talking about Pokemon Go pic.twitter.com/LxEpgrxXaO

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 14, 2016

Clinton’s campaign is also set to hold a “Gotta Catch Em’ All” event in Ohio on Saturday.

Pokémon Go is a new augmented reality game that uses the GPS on the player’s smartphone to insert Pokémon in the real world that the player can try to catch. Nintendo as of Monday had added $9 billion worth of market value since the game was released last week. That same day, Nintendo saw its largest one-day increase in its stock since 1983.

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said in an interview published Thursday that he wished he “had time” to play the wildly popular game.

