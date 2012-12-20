21 Photos That Prove Hillary Clinton Is A Total Badass

Photo: AP/Jacquelin Martin

After spending 20 years as a creature of Washington, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit her stride off of the campaign trail this year as the top diplomat of the Obama administration. In 2012 alone, Clinton has traveled to 42 countries, navigating the fast-changing geopolitical landscape with dexterity and a rockstar attitude. The former First Lady has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity this year, with her favorability rating hitting a historic high after her unforgettable Conga line in Cartagena and the emergence of the “Texts From Hillary” Tumblr.



But the truth is Clinton has always been kind of rad. And we have the pictures to prove it.

