Democrat all-stars come out for massive Clinton rally on election eve

An all-star roster came out for one of the last campaign rallies in support of Hillary Clinton on the eve of Election Day.

Bruce Springsteen opened the Monday night event, singing to a crowd of at least 20,000 supporters in Philadelphia.

The legendary musician riffed on the Democratic nominee’s candidacy in between songs.

“Let’s all do our part so we can look back on 2016 and say we stood with Hillary Clinton on the right side of history,” Springsteen said to raucous cheers from the crowd.

After Springsteen’s performance, the crowd alternated between chants of “I’m with her. She’s with us.”

Chelsea Clinton and Bill Clinton took the stage after, with the former president noting the symbolic venue.

“This country began here,” Clinton said, declaring that on Election Day, Americans will have another chance “to form a more perfect union.”

First Lady Michelle Obama, who has been criss-crossing the nation in the last few weeks on behalf of the Clinton campaign, opened her remarks with soaring words: “We are one day away from once again making history.”

“Speaking here tonight,” the first lady said, “is perhaps the last and most important thing I can do for my country as first lady. … We have a duty to ensure that this country is handed over to a leader that we all can trust.”

The all-star introductions continued.

The first lady introduced President Barack Obama, saying, “I am proud not just of what he has done but how he has done it.”

“Are you fired up? Are you ready to go?” the president asked the crowd.

Touting the successes of his two terms in the White House, Obama lauded the economic recovery, the strength of the US military, and the foundation of American ideals.

Obama, however, did not let the gravity of the occasion, prevent him from thumping Clinton’s Republican rival, Donald Trump.

Saying that the 2016 election at times “felt more like a reality show or even a parody,” Obama said Trump “lacks a basic understanding of the world.”

He continued, urging voters to reject anger and hatred, a quality often used to describe the Trump campaign, its supporters, and surrogates: “I still believe in hope. I’m still as optimistic as ever about our future — and that’s because of you.”

“Tomorrow,” Obama said, “the choice you face when you step into that voting booth could not be more clear and could not be more serious.”

In remarks that mirrored her campaign stump speech, Clinton repeated her argument against Trump’s candidacy.

The former secretary of state recounted, among other things, her meeting with Khizr Kahn, the father of a soldier killed in combat in Iraq. Trump infamously spent days throwing punches at Kahn and his wife after they appeared at the Democratic National Convention.

Clinton criticised Trump for what she described as his divisive rhetoric, outlining the groups who have often been a target of his attacks.

While imploring the crowd to vote on Tuesday, November 8, Clinton said, “I am not going to let anybody rip away the progress that we’ve made.”

“Let’s make history together.”

