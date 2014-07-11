Hillary Clinton 'Personally' Pays For Her Own Staff

Hillary Clinton has responded to criticism of her six figure speaking fees by noting much of the money has gone to her family’s foundation. This has led some Republicans to wonder whether the foundation funds political operations for Clinton, who is considered the Democratic frontrunner in the 2016 presidential election. However, a source close to Clinton told Business Insider she “personally” pays for her staff.

“The Secretary’s personal staff is paid for by her personally,” the source said.

The source also noted Clinton draws no salary from the foundation.

On Tuesday, the conservative America Rising PAC published a blog post featuring five “burning questions” about the finances of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. One of the group’s questions was about Clinton’s staff, which includes spokespeople and other aides.

“Is the Foundation paying for Clinton’s political staff or being used as a holding ground for future Clinton Presidential staff?” the group asked.

Republican National Committee Press Secretary Kirsten Kukowski also questioned the Foundation’s finances in an email sent Wednesday in response to a New York Times article published earlier that day. The newspaper article noted Chelsea Clinton gives all of her income from speaking fees to the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. Kukowski’s email noted “there aren’t any documents to prove” Hillary Clinton gives speaking fees to the foundation.

“Might be time for some transparency from the Clinton Foundation,” she wrote.

