Hillary Clinton on Pam Bondi revelations: 'List is growing' of Trump activities that 'raise serious questions'

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday addressed Donald Trump’s recent fine from the Internal Revenue Service related to an illegal political contribution he made in 2013.

The Democratic presidential nominee said “the list is growing” of instances where Trump did something that raises “serious questions” after news of the fine broke late last week.

Clinton was answering questions from reporters aboard her new campaign plane when she spoke about the donation Trump made through his foundation to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was considering whether to pursue fraud allegations against the now-defunct Trump University.

Bondi did not pursue the investigation.

“He bankrupted his companies six times,” Clinton said. “He’s been sued about 4,000 times. He’s been accused repeatedly of fraudulent behaviour. His so-called Trump University is under investigation right now because of the way it’s scammed so many students who thought they’d get a better opportunity in life.”

“And we recently found out that his Trump Foundation has been fined for illegal activity when it made a political contribution to the attorney general of Florida when she was being asked by her constituents to investigate Trump University because of the effects that these people she’s responsible for had experienced,” she continued. “And of course, as we know, there was a phone conversation between they contradict each other.”

She added that “the American people deserve to know” what was said in that call because “clearly” Bondi “did not proceed with the investigation.”

Trump was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine from the IRS over the $25,000 donation. The Washington Post found that the foundation did not list the contribution in its tax filings, and Trump later reimbursed the foundation for the donation.

A Trump Organisation senior vice president told the Post that it was “an honest mistake” that the contribution wasn’t properly listed.

Watch Clinton’s comments below:

#HillaryClinton says the “list is growing” of activities #DonaldTrump has engaged in that raise serious questions pic.twitter.com/Ci2a15klpa

— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2016

NOW WATCH: Clinton just released a brutal ad linking Trump to white supremacists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.