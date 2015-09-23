Hillary Clinton just took a position on the controversial pipeline she long refused to weigh in on

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton finally weighed in on the Keystone XL Pipeline on Tuesday after months of awkwardly refusing to do exactly that.

And according to multiple reports, Clinton sided with environmentalists on the issue.

“I oppose it,” Clinton said.

The Democratic presidential front-runner called the pipeline a “distraction” from the larger efforts needed to combat climate change.

“I’ve got a responsibility to you and voters who ask me about this,” she said, according to a CNN transcript. “I think its imperative that we look at the Keystone Pipeline as what I believe it is, a distraction from important work we have to do on climate change. And unfortunately from my perspective, one that interferes with our ability to move forward with all the other issues.”

