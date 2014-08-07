Hillary Clinton Opens New Office In Midtown Manhattan

Hillary Clinton is bringing her headquarters from Washington D.C. to New York.

Rumours of Clinton’s new digs in the Big Apple first surfaced Tuesday when the celebrity gossip site Hollywood Life published a report that Clinton, who is a leading potential 2016 presidential candidate, had leased office space in a building near Times Square. According to the site, Clinton would use this space as campaign headquarters for a White House bid.

“It appears Hillary Clinton has launched her 2016 presidential campaign,” the site’s report said. “HollywoodLife.com can exclusively report that Hillary has leased office space on a high-level floor of a corporate New York City office building, overlooking Times Square, for what sources are saying, is her campaign headquarters.”

However, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill shot that report down and told Business Insider she is not opening a campaign headquarters.

According to Merrill, Clinton simply moved her “personal office” into a space in Midtown Manhattan last week. Clinton previously maintained an office for her staff in Washington.

