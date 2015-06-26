'Yes!': Hillary Clinton cheers Supreme Court after Obamacare ruling

Colin Campbell

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had an ecstatic reaction to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that saved a critical component of Obamacare.

The Democratic presidential front-runner exclaimed “Yes!” in a Twitter post: 

In a second post, she included a photo of her hugging President Barack Obama, in whose administration she used to serve. The photo is the same one she posted earlier this year to celebrate the Affordable Care Act’s fifth anniversary: 

NOW WATCH: This is the hardest part about being President Obama’s personal chef

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.