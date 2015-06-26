'Yes!': Hillary Clinton cheers Supreme Court after Obamacare ruling

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had an ecstatic reaction to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that saved a critical component of Obamacare.

The Democratic presidential front-runner exclaimed “Yes!” in a Twitter post:

Yes! SCOTUS affirms what we know is true in our hearts & under the law: Health insurance should be affordable & available to all. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 25, 2015

In a second post, she included a photo of her hugging President Barack Obama, in whose administration she used to serve. The photo is the same one she posted earlier this year to celebrate the Affordable Care Act’s fifth anniversary:

A great day! Add your name if you agree: Affordable health care is a basic human right → http://t.co/5xR3n1XDoc pic.twitter.com/kATncnkfGq

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 25, 2015

