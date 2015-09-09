Hillary Clinton is going to be on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Hillary Clinton will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday Sept. 16 at 11:35 p.m., according to an NBC press release.

This will be the first time the former FLOTUS and secretary of state will appear on late-night television since announcing her presidential run in April and her first visit to Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

Clinton joins other major politicians booking late night appearances, including Donald Trump on Fallon’s September 11 show and potential Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with Stephen Colbert on September 10 on CBS.

The former secretary of state’s appearance also coincides with Business Insider’s report that she is trying to present a softer side to voters.

