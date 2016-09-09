Hillary Clinton opens up about being perceived as 'cold and unemotional'

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton opened up to “Humans of New York,” the popular photography series chronicling the lives of everyday people, on Thursday, with a recollection of some of the challenges she has faced being a woman in her career.

She relayed an anecdote to photographer Brandon Stanton — the brains behind “Humans of New York” — about taking the law-school entrance exam in a classroom at Harvard as a young woman in 1969. (She ended up attending Yale.)

Clinton says she was one of the only women in the classroom, and the men in the room began to berate her for simply taking the test.

One man, according to Clinton, even told her point-blank that, “If you take my spot, I’ll get drafted, and I’ll go to Vietnam, and I’ll die.”

Experiences like these have evidently weighed on Clinton throughout both her public and private life. She told Stanton that, as a young woman, she had to learn to “control my emotions.”

“And that’s a hard path to walk,” Clinton said. “Because you need to protect yourself, you need to keep steady, but at the same time you don’t want to seem ‘walled off.'”

“I don’t view myself as cold and unemotional,” she continued. “But if that sometimes is the perception I create, then I can’t blame people for thinking that.”

