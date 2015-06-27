Hillary Clinton uses her campaign logo to celebrate same-sex marriage ruling

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacted with excitement after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of same-sex marriage on Thursday.
“Proud to celebrate a historic victory for marriage equality — & the courage & determination of LGBT Americans who made it possible,” she wrote on Twitter.
The Democratic presidential candidate also used her “H” campaign logo to in a rainbow-lettered “HISTORY” image:
Proud. pic.twitter.com/9J44PCYeuQ
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 26, 2015
