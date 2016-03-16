Hillary Clinton picks up at least 3 big states

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton flipped the script in Ohio on Tuesday.

Coming on the heels of a stunning loss in Michigan, Clinton saw her lead in the polls dwindle during the the week leading up to the Ohio primary.

But multiple news outlets projected that she would win the state against primary rival Bernie Sanders.

Additionally, Clinton was also projected to win North Carolina and Florida.

Sanders likely still hopes to do well in Missouri and Illinois.

